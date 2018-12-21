International visitors to get a taste of the Yorkshire coast

A new campaign to showcase the Yorkshire coast’s superb seafood is aiming to bring more international visitors to the area.

Business which sign up to be part of a new seafood trail will be marketed to potential visitors from the Netherlands and Germany and Dutch and German journalists.

The search is now on for Scarborough and Whitby businesses which could be part of the initiatives.

Suggestions include:

• A restaurant, café or pub that buys its fish from the local fish market or direct from the boat

• A hotel or B&B that serves local smoked kippers for breakfast

• A visitor attraction with a strong link to seafood, such as a public tour of a fish market or trips on a heritage sailing trawler

Janet Deacon, Scarborough Borough Council’s tourism and corporate marketing manager, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to benefit from free marketing and play a very important role in promoting the Yorkshire coast’s seafood excellence to international audiences.

“By working together, we can look forward to bringing new visitors to eat and learn about our fantastic seafood, right where it’s landed.”

Businesses can register for free at https://englandscoast.com/en