Plenty of hospitality at borough association’s big dinner dance

A glamorous dinner at the Scarborough Spa Ocean Room brought together hoteliers and businesses from throughout the borough.

The Hospitality Association included mayors from each part of the borough and raised £780 for Scarborough and Ryedale Carers’ Resource, which provides free support to unpaid family carers from the age of eight upwards.

An award was presented by association president Shirley Smith to Janet Deacon, tourism and corporate marketing manager for Scarborough Council and area director of Welcome to Yorkshire. Previous recipients are Graham North, Sir Gary Verity, Don Robinson and John Senior.

Janet told the 127 guests: “While I am delighted to have been recognised by the industry I have worked within for many years, I receive it on behalf of the council’s visitor services and events teams and our partners at Welcome to Yorkshire. Together, we all work very hard with tourism businesses to ensure our area remains attractive and gets maximum exposure regionally, nationally and further afield. I couldn’t be prouder that colleagues have recognised us in this way.”

The event was sponsored by Booker Wholesale, and 19 businesses provided raffle prizes. Entertainment was by Richard Adams and The Streetlight Serenaders.