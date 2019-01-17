Scarborough bakery Cooplands fined for health and safety breach over 14 years

Cooplands has been fined £159,080 and ordered to pay £4,594 in costs after magistrates heard that employees at the Eastfield factory were consistently exposed to risks to their health over a period of 14 years.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found there was no effective method of control to prevent flour dust becoming airborne and employees being exposed to breathing in the dust.

Leeds Magistrates’ Court heard that standards fell below the expected levels between April 2002 and April 2016 at the factory at Pindar Business Park, Eastfield.

Coopland & Son (Scarborough) Ltd pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health & Safety at Work Act 1974.

HSE inspector Geoff Fletcher commented: “Exposure to flour dust in an industrial setting can cause serious and debilitating health effects.

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards”