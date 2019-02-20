Sir Gary Verity opens Scarborough's new £1.25m West Building Supplies depot

Yorkshire tourism chief Sir Gary Verity was the special guest as West Building Supplies opened its new Scarborough depot.

The company, which already has three branches in Bridlington, has expanded along the coast and welcomed its first customers this morning.

The newly-built centre at Scarborough Business Park in Thornburgh Road represents a £1.25million investment into the town – the biggest independent business investment in Scarborough in recent years.

Welcome To Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary was invited to cut the ribbon and take a look around the new premises.