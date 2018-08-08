Spectacular open aspect and far-reaching views

This substantial, detached modern 4/5 bedroom home is well located on an elevated site within the Stepney/Sandybed area of scarborough and consequently benefits from some spectacular open aspect far-reaching views.

In our opinion, the property is offered to the market in excellent order having been extended, updated and well maintained by the current vendors.

The substantial and well appointed accommodation comprises an entrance hall with doors leading to a spacious modern kitchen/diner with door to a utility room and double patio doors leading out to the rear patio garden.

To the ground floor is also a spacious dining room/bedroom, study/bedroom further bedroom and ground floor bathroom.

To the first floor are two further double bedrooms, a modern shower room and further substantial room currently used as a lounge with eight double glazed Velux windows, six of them to the rear with stunning views.

Outside the property benefits from low maintenance gardens to the front and rear and block paved drive leading to the garage.

The property does also already benefit from gas heating and UPVC double glazing.

Being located in the Stepney/Sandybed area means the property is well placed for a choice of popular schools and colleges as well as Scarborough Hospital, Falsgrave Park and Falsgrave shopping parade.

Due to the property’s size and location the property could be of interest to a wide range of buyers most notably families or possibly a couple with extended family.