But plenty more names have left Scarborough since then - here's a reminder of some of them. And it is not just Scarborough which has been badly hit, click here to see the shops which Bridlington has lost in the last decade.

1. Adams Kids The shop in the Brunswick centre sold children's clothes, but staff put a note up saying they had been left surprised when they learned it was closing in 2010. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Woolworths It's a decade since high-street favourite Woolworths closed down. The Scarborough building is now occupied by Poundland. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Burton Menswear The fashion retailer left Scarborough in 2014, having been based on the corner of Westborough and North Street. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Argos The chain used to have two branches in the town centre, including this one in the Brunswick centre. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more