Officers set up a cordon on Seamer Road, close to the junction with Falsgrave Road, outside the Shell petrol station.

The area is currently inaccessible to traffic and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

The crash is believed to involve several vehicles outside the Shell petrol station forecourt.

A multi-agency response is pictured at the scene of the crash.

Two ambulances, two fire engines, one ambulance car and several police vehicles are pictured at the scene.

A police spokesperson at the scene said the area is likely to be closed “for some time”, with traffic seen queuing along Falsgrave Road as far as Scarborough Railway Station.