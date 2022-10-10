Busy main road in Scarborough shut after 'large crash' outside Shell petrol station
A busy main road in Scarborough has been shut by North Yorkshire Police following a large car crash.
Officers set up a cordon on Seamer Road, close to the junction with Falsgrave Road, outside the Shell petrol station.
The area is currently inaccessible to traffic and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
The crash is believed to involve several vehicles outside the Shell petrol station forecourt.
Most Popular
Two ambulances, two fire engines, one ambulance car and several police vehicles are pictured at the scene.
A police spokesperson at the scene said the area is likely to be closed “for some time”, with traffic seen queuing along Falsgrave Road as far as Scarborough Railway Station.
North Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.