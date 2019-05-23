Busy Scarborough road set for three weeks of evening closures

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out resurfacing works on Scalby Road.

The work will be carried out between Lady Edith’s Drive and The Green, from June 5 to 28.

There will be waiting restrictions and a signed diversion for the closure between 7pm and 2am Monday to Friday.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire County Council, said: "Pedestrian access for residents will be maintained, but if people do have access requirements during the works they can speak to one of the site operatives who will be happy to assist, wherever possible.

"If people need to discuss access arrangements beforehand please contact us on 01609 780780.

"We apologise in advance for any disruption these essential works may cause and ask that you please allow more time for your journey while they are taking place.

"Your feedback is welcome."