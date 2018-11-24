Cadets in Belgium for remembrance weekend services

TS Scarborough was selected to represent the Sea Cadet Corps in Belgium as part of the centenary remembrance weekend.

10 members travelled from the Ship’s Company to attend the auspicious occasion.

During the trip they were hosted by the Koninklijk Marine Kaddetenkorps of Geel, who along with their commanding officer Dirk Grootaers, executive and liaison officer Tim Buyle, along with their team of volunteers, cadets and supporters.

The cadets paid their respects at Tyne Cot and Geel War Cemeteries where 4,000 Commonwealth soldiers from the First and Second World War’s are remembered and many of them who are unidentified. They laid wreaths in Geel where many Green Howards soldiers are buried.

Commanding Officer SLt Natalie Davies RNR said: “What is clear to see is the gratitude the Belgian citizens showed for the people of the UK that never returned home from both wars and how thankful they are for their way of life because of this. It was extremely humbling.

“We would like to thank everyone one who made our stay so memorable.”