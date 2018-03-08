Cadman ready for action

Midfielder James Cadman is delighted to be closing in on a return to action with Scarborough Athletic.

The 22-year-old has been out for the last month with an ankle injury that he initially believed would end his season.

But Cadman has fought his way back and he is hoping to add to boss Steve Kittrick's selection headache in the coming week.

"I trained on Wednesday night, I did some proper running on it and it felt strong," he said.

"Saturday might be a bit early for me, but I'm confident that I'll be available for the North Riding Cup game against Thornaby on Wednesday night.

"It has been a bit of a weird injury because when it happened I've never been in so much pain in my life.

"I went over on it in training away from everyone else, there was the biggest crack I've ever heard and I just thought that it was broken.

"I went to have it X-rayed and they told me to have a CT-Scan, which revealed that I had a grade one tear in an ankle ligament.

"When it happened I thought that it would be months, but when they told me that I just needed to rest it and go back to exercise when it felt right, I was obviously delighted."

It has been a frustrating time for both Cadman and fellow midfielder Luke Dean, who both had their runs in the team halted by injury.

"It is frustrating for me and Deany as well because we were just getting to a good place when we got injured," added Cadman.

"We went on a run, with Luke playing in behind me in the midfield, when we didn't lose a game.

"Since that the lads have done really, really well, though from a personal note, it is a bit upsetting not to be playing.

"I speak to the gaffer (Kittrick) all the time though and I'm not the sort of player who will whine or cause trouble in the changing room.

"This is the most enjoyment I've ever had in my football career. The club is really looking after me, the fans are amazing, the lads are spot on and there is a real buzz around the place.

"Three or four clubs came in for me when I wasn't playing before and they all spoke to the gaffer. He didn't want to let me go and I don't want to leave Scarborough, you just know when you are at a good place."

Having experienced Conference North football with Harrogate Town and Stalybridge Celtic in the past, Cadman is confident that the current crop of Boro players could comfortably ply their trade at that level.

He said: "If you look at the quality we have across the park, this team could be pushing for a play-off place in the Conference North, let alone this division.

"The club is set up to do that as well, which is all very positive.

"These league are all proper football though, which is why people love it. You could lose to one of the bottom sides one week and then win at the top of the table team the week after.

"We are at the business end of the season now though, so in games like Saturday at home to Bamber Bridge, we have to be picking up the results so we can pull away from them, Hyde and South Shields.

"Last season when I joined we were 10th in the table and we went on a run to finish third. This time around I think we have had that little bit more over the full season to go on and achieve our aims."