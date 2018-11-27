Caedmon College pays tribute to 'popular' 14 year old student who died after collapsing in Whitby last night

Students, staff and the school community at Caedmon College are coming to terms with the death of 14 year old Ben Carrier who collapsed in Prospect Hill last night.

Ambulance and police attended the scene and Ben was taken to Scarborough District Hospital where he died.

Officers from North Yorkshire County Council are now working in the school to support staff, students, their families and the wider community at this very difficult time.

Caedmon’s principal, Simon Riley, said: “The whole school is shocked and immensely saddened by the tragic death of Ben Carrier last night. He was a popular student and will be greatly missed by all in our school community. We all wish to extend our thoughts and condolences to Ben’s family and friends at this saddest of times.

“We are supporting all of our students and staff this morning as we all try to come to terms with this sad loss. We are a strong and close community and will ensure that everybody is given the necessary help at this time. The school is working closely with the local authority, the police and support services as the investigation into the circumstances of Ben’s death continues.”

Stuart Carlton, North Yorkshire’s Director of the Children and Young People’s Service, said: “This is a very sad and tragic case and we are working closely with the school community to provide the support needed. Our thoughts are very much with Ben’s family and friends. Our educational psychology team is out giving support to students and staff in Caedmon and our prevention services will continue to work in the community offering advice and help to young people and their families.”

North Yorkshire Police is conducting enquiries to determine the circumstances around Ben’s death.

However, his death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.