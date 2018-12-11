Call for aspiring writers to take part in Christmas ghost story session

Budding writers are encouraged to get pen to paper to create a spooky festive ghost story in time for Christmas.

People are invited to come along to Eastfield library from 11am to 1pm on Friday (14 December) to write a Christmas ghost story with the help of a trained tutor.

The two-hour taster session is free to attend and is open to all writers aged 16 and above.

The event has been organised by the Scarborough and Whitby Branch of the WEA Yorkshire and Humber which has teamed up with the Eastfield Community Library.

Tutor George Cromack said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to write a ghost story, whether you’ve tried to write one before or if this is a totally new experience.

“Christmas is rich with ghost stories, from Marley’s Ghost in A Christmas Carol to The Woman in Black. It’s a great opportunity to discover your writing talents!

“The WEA is keen to work in the community and ensure that adult learning is within reach.

“This special two hour tutored session will be fun yet creative.”

Rebecca Williams, Librarian at the Eastfield Community Library, said: “We are very excited about this free event, which should get the creative juices flowing!

“This is the second occasion we’ve teamed up with WEA, as we held a workshop with the organisation back in the summer.

“We feel the WEA is a great fit with the services our library offers, and we are looking forward to seeing what scary stories can be created!”