Was there really a camel in the streets of Scarborough, or lovers of the desert dwellers just left with the hump?

Cynth Everett took this photo of the camel in the nativity scene in Boyes window but when she looked at the result, all was not quite as she expected.

“I got the reflections off the window to make it look like it was in the street,” she said.

Have you taken a quirky Christmas picture?

Email it to: newsdesk@jpress.co.uk