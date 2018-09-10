Campaign to dual A64 stretch steps up

Local people, businesses and civic leaders are stepping up their campaign to see the stretch of the A64 between York and Malton dualled.

Last week saw the announcement that four options to upgrade the busy trunk road east of Hopgrove Roundabout, on the outskirts of York, and the Sand Hutton Science Complex in Ryedale are being put out for consultation by the Government's Highways Agency for England.

The scheme is seen as vital to improve road links between Yorkshire's coastal resorts, Ryedale and York, said David Kerfoot, Chairman of the York. North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership.

"This is about a public show of support for this much-needed new investment. We want people to show the government and politicians what this upgrading means to them and local businesses.

"The A64 is a vital route through our area. Getting this investment to upgrade the road between York and Malton dualled would support the rural economy between York and the coast."

The road suffers from heavy congestion as it’s the main route to and from the Yorkshire coast and Ryedale to York, West Yorkshire and major motorways.

Businesses along the route are often affected by unreliable journey times for transporting goods and services. People using the route suffer regular delays and the Hopgrove section of the A64 is one of the most notorious ‘pinch points’ on Yorkshire’s road network.

‘#A64JustDualIt’ car stickers can be picked up from a range of businesses along the route and within Malton town centre. This includes supermarkets, garages, council offices and libraries and pubs in villages near the road.

Full details of the campaign are available on the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership’s website: www.businessinspiredgrowth.com.