Campaigning for Scarborough to go plastic-free

Scarborough man Tom Farrell has launched a major initiative to reduce plastic waste along the coast.

Approaching as many cafes in Scarborough and Whitby as possible, Tom, of Snainton, has proposed how owners could reduce plastic waste by promoting reusable coffee cups and giving customers a discount.

The retired primary school teacher has always had an interest in the environment and wants to make a change, saying: “I’ve always been someone that cares for the environment. I’m a member of Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth and I’ve promoted campaigns for both in the past.”

Explaining how the campaign started, Tom said: “I was interested to find out whether places would give discount for reusable coffee cups but now we are trying to see what other ways we can reduce plastic.”

Some of the cafes participating in the reusable coffee cup discount in Scarborough are Espresso Yourself, Esquires, Costa and Mojos Music Cafe. Tom has also teamed up with a youth social action project, ‘Be Plastic Clever’, and he wants to promote their ‘Plastic Clever Cafe’ scheme in the town.

This will involve discount for refillable mugs, refillable water bottles and reducing the amount of single use plastic, such as bags, lids, straws, stirrers and cutlery.

The cafes that meet the criteria needs will be recognised with a certificate and window sticker.

Tom has had help from the Scarborough and Whitby Labour party in order to reach as many cafes as he can.