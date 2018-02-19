Can you follow in the footsteps of Apprentice winner Will ?

In celebration of the young trade apprentices who are learning and earning, including those in the Scarborough area, the search has begun for the Screwfix Trade Apprentice Award 2018

The national competition last year had a Scarborough winner – Will Ellis, a former Scalby School pupil who was a bench joiner apprentice for Peter Thompsons of Sheriff Hutton.

The contest is designed to find the finest trade-apprentices or full-time apprentice students in the nation. One winner will take home a prize package worth £10,000 to help them to step on to the career ladder.

The most impressive entries from the region will be selected to go head-to-head at a national final at Google headquarters in London.

Will said: “I was completely shocked when they announced that I had won the Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition last year! Winning has enabled me to pursue my dream and

advance my studies.”

Entries are open until 4 March, with the overall winner being awarded Screwfix Top Trade Apprentice 2018 at Google Head Office in April.

To find out more you can go into the Screwfix store in Scarborough, or go to www.screwfix.com/sfta.