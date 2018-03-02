Can you help track down missing Piper?

The owners of a timid, chocolate-coloured mini dachshund which went missing from Castle Howard estate last Saturday are appealing for the public’s health for her safe return.

Smooth-coated Piper ran away at 5pm at High Gaterley Farm; she was only rehomed from Lockton the same day she went missing.

Owner Janet Bussche said Piper doesn’t like cars and is wearing a yellow collar.

She is four years old, she was only spayed a couple of weeks ago and is registered on Doglost.

Petlog have been informed of her disappearance.

Janet, along with Piper’s former owners, are desperately seeking help to find Piper in this dreadful weather.

If anyone has any relevant information or can help with the search which is organised for Saturday, call 07976 324171 or join Piper’s Facebook page Piper is Lost for updates.