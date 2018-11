A man has been met with an "overwhelming response" after posting a photo on social media.

Darren Felgate shared a live photo of waves crashing at the Scarborough Spa at high tide on Facebook.

'Ghostly goings on in Scarborough'. Picture by Darren Felgate

After close inspection, of what looks like a 'man and boy' in the waves, he posted a screen record of the photo to prove that it was not photoshopped.

What do you think?