Candidates for Chief Executive job at Scarborough Council to be interviewed next week

The search for Scarborough Council’s new chief executive will conclude next week when the authority’s appointments committee will make its final recommendation.

The borough council is on the hunt for a new person at the top after current chief executive Jim Dillon announced he was to stand down earlier this year.

He has held the top job on the authority for 13 years and now his successor is being lined up.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that more than 20 people applied for the £112,000-a-year job and that number will now be whittled down to a select few who will be brought in for an interview next week.

On Thursday next week (April 11), the appointments committee, made up of councillors from the ruling Conservative Party and opposition councillors, will meet to decide on the preferred candidate.

The committee’s recommended candidate has to be ratified at a meeting of the full authority, which will not take place until after the local elections on May 2.

In the advert for the job, council leader Cllr Derek Bastiman wrote that the authority was looking for “an engaging, inspirational and ambitious new chief executive to lead our continuing journey in the delivery of long-term economic and social benefits for our borough and its people”.

He added: “You must be a talented leader who is dynamic change-driven and has excellent strategic and analytical skills coupled with the gravitas and credibility to represent the council.

“The emphasis is on transforming the way people receive services and the way we deliver them, shaping communities to meet local needs and building on the diversity of lifestyle we have to offer, whether you visit us for a day, a week or a lifetime.”