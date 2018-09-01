Car catches fire on A64 near Malton while towing trailer full of beehives

A car caught fire on the A64 near Malton last night as it towed a trailer full of beehives.

North Yorkshire Fire Service said it was called to the A64 at Golden Hill at around 8.45pm to reports of a fire.

A crew from Malton used a hose reel to put out the fire, which is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

A spokesman said: "The car had been towing a trailer carrying beehives which had been detached from the car when the fire was discovered and no beehives were effected.

