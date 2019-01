A car has overturned as a result of a crash near the Royal Oak level crossing in Hunmanby.

Police were contacted by the Fire and Rescue Service at around 12pm.

Emergency services attended the scene after 12pm.

The air ambulance was requested and arrived at the scene at 12.25pm.

A person was freed from a vehicle with minor injury.

The road was closed from the Filey roundabout to allow emergency services to attend the scene.

Recovery is currently being arranged for the vehicles.