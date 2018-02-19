Car stolen following Scarborough break-in

A Volkswagen Golf has been stolen after thieves broke into a property and stole a handbag with the car keys inside.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information regarding a property on Peasholm Drive in Scarborough which was broken into and a maroon Volkswagen Golf being stolen from the property.

Police were contacted at 7.20am Friday February 16 by the home owner, reporting that at some time between 10.30pm on Thursday 15 February 2018 and 6.30am Friday February 16, thieves have gained entry to the property and stolen a handbag and the car keys to the vehicle.

They have then gone on to take the vehicle from where it was parked, on the roadside in front of the property.

Detectives are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for any witnesses who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area of Peasholm Drive during these times, or anyone who may have seen the stolen vehicle as it was driven out of the Scarborough area.

Anyone who has any information that could assist with the investigation should dial 101, select option 2, and ask for Steve Williams.

You can also email steve.williams@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180027185.