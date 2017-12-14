Car stolen from outside Scarborough house

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen from outside a home in Scarborough.

Officers were called to a break-in at a house on Overgreen View in Burniston at 12.08pm yesterday.

The owner's silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen after thieves had entered the house through a smashed window and taken the car keys.

Officers said that a few minutes after the car was stolen, a member of the public reported a silver Vauxhall Astra had collided with a tree on Barrowcliff Road.

It is thought that one of two men may have received a head injury in the collision.

This burglary follows a number of similar break-ins in the area.

Scarborough Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Graeme Kynman said: “We understand that incidents such as burglaries are incredibly upsetting for home owners, particularly at this time of year and we are working to ensure the individuals responsible for these crimes are found, arrested and held to account for their actions.

“I would appeal to all residents – please make thieves' lives difficult by ensuring you secure your properties and make sure all windows and doors are locked.

"Don’t leave valuable items such as Xboxes, iPads, phones or car keys on display.

"Residential properties are being targeted, with offenders favouring these types of items, so its advised to keep them out of view.

“I appeal to anyone who has any information which would assist our investigation to contact Scarborough Investigation Hub and share that information.”

Police are appealing for information and for witnesses who may have seen the car in the area, the collision or two men who were seen to leave the vehicle and head in the direction of Colescliff Road.

Call 101 and ask to speak to Scarborough Investigation Hub.

Quote reference number 12170222453.