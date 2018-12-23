Caravan Guard team wins Great Yorkshire Bike Ride accolade

The pedal power of Caravan Guard’s cycling team has earned them the Great Yorkshire Bike Ride Team Award for raising the highest amount of sponsorship.

Twenty cyclists saddled up for the challenging 70 mile bike ride from Wetherby to Filey in June this year and were delighted to beat their £10K fundraising target, raising a massive £10,650 for a host of Yorkshire charities.

The Team Award was announced at the Great Yorkshire Bike Ride 2018 wrap party, which revealed the proceeds from this year’s event were £73,328, and the running total of monies raised for charity is a massive £2,889,463.

Event Organiser John Taylorson MBE said: “The Caravan Guard team always puts an incredible amount of effort into raising as much money as possible for our chosen charities,” he said. “We can’t thank them enough for their continued support of the Great Yorkshire Bike Ride.”

Caravan Guard chairman Peter Wilby also thanked his team for their fantastic fundraising efforts and once again beating the huge £10K target set.