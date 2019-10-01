Care home for people with mental health needs: here's why Osgodby people are objecting to the plan

Residents in a Scarborough village have objected en masse to plans to open a care home for people with mental health needs in a private road.

Support service Happy Futures has applied to Scarborough Council for permission to convert a property in The Intake, Osgodby, into a residential care home for three people.

As the property has been used as a private dwelling the company needs planning permission for a change of use.

In its submission to the council, Happy Futures stated: “This type of premises is vital for the community as there are many adults that are severely mentally impaired, who are leaving college and are forced to move out of the county due to a lack of suitable accommodation for their needs.”

In little over a week, 22 objections to the plans have been lodged with the borough council, 21 from individuals and one from the local parish council.

A number of the objections raised concerns over parking issues that could arise if the development is allowed and residents of The Intake say they were told there was a covenant in place stipulating that the street could not be used to run a business in.

One objector wrote that as those living in the property would be of an age where they were leaving college that, in their opinion, they could “pose a risk to vulnerable people in the surrounding area depending on their mental state”.

They added: ” I find this planning permission application ludicrous and feel it should be dismissed as soon as possible.

“The property can be easily sold to someone more fitting as bungalows are highly sought after in this area.”

Another resident added: “Mentally disabled residents could cause some concern to young children and elderly people who have had no experience of this challenging behaviour.”

Osgodby Village Council has objected as it too has worries about parking and the extra vehicles the change of use could bring to the road.

Happy Futures has also told the council the home, if allowed to open, would provide jobs in the local area, adding: “We are a community focussed company and we hire over 90 staff in the local area. This change of use would provide work for people within the local community, for tradespeople to make the alterations to the property and it would create multiple support worker permanent roles within our business when the premises is complete.”

The plans are now out to consultation.