A vehicle was seized in Scarborough after being spotted driving carelessly on Royal Albert Drive in Scarborough on Saturday.

The vehicle pulled in on Colescliffe Road, where the driver of the vehicle was spoken to.

Subsequent checks were completed on the driver and vehicle. The driver was found to be driving on a revoked licence.

He was reported for careless driving and driving not in accordance with a licence.

A section 59 warning was issued. The vehicle was also seized.