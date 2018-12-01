Cash available for area’s rural communities

The North York Moors, Coast and Hills LEADER Programme has acquired additional funding and is accepting applications for micro/small businesses, farm diversification and rural tourism priorities.

LEADER is a European Union initiative that encourages economic prosperity or rural areas and improving the quality of life of the communities.

The North York Moors, Coast and Hills LEADER Programme covers the following areas:

· The Heritage Coast from Saltburn to Filey.

· North York Moors;

· National Park;

· The Howardian Hills AONB;

· The Vale of Pickering;

The project has been closed to new applicants since February 2018. With this in mind, George F White is urging farmers, landowners and business owners to submit their expression of interest as soon as possible. Full applications are due by Friday 15 February 2019.

Simon Britton, partner at George F White, said: “An increase in LEADER funding is fantastic news for the rural communities in North Yorkshire.

“As we approach our exit from the European Union, it is extremely important that rural communities take advantage of funding opportunities while they are still available.”

Email simonbirtton@georgefwhite.co.uk or call 01677 425301 for more details.