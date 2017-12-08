Cash stolen from ATM at the Spa

Police have issued an urgent appeal to anyone walking in the area of the Spa Complex in Scarborough this morning following an attack on a cash machine at the Spa and the theft of cash inside.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It’s believed that the suspects left the scene through the Spa gardens and officers are appealing to anyone who finds any discarded items such as clothing, tools or other objects that appear out of the ordinary to contact them.

"They advise not to touch the items but to call the police on 101 and quote reference number 47 of 8 December.

"The cash machine was attacked at around 4am this morning (Friday 8 December 2017) and the suspects removed the contents but left the machine."