Cash, weapons and drugs found under sofa in Bridlington

A police raid in Bridlington earlier today uncovered £5,000 in cash, a zombie knife and a 'significant amount' of cannabis hidden under a sofa.



Officers raided a house in Blackburn Avenue this morning and have arrested a 24-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug with intent to supply.

An extendable baton was also seized, along with a number of mobile phones.

Inspector Paul Bennett said: “This a yet another warrant that we’ve executed which has resulted in yet another seizure of drugs, cash, and this time weapons.

“It’s just one good example of our ongoing work to tackle drugs crime around our force area.

“I’m very happy that we’ve taken all this off the streets which will help disrupt the supply of drugs, drugs money being filtered through criminal channels, and preventing weapons falling into the wrong hands.”