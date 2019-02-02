Casino expands offering after huge investment

Opera House Casino has announced the expansion of its offer at the iconic venue in the heart of Scarborough with the activation of the ‘2005 Small Casino Licence’.

The new expanded licence is the culmination of a £250,000 investment, which has seen the venue feature an increased gaming offering, a new food and beverage menu, plus a new addition to the team with the appointment of Jacqui Edwards as assistant general manager.

The Opera House Casino is located in the heart of Scarborough, on the former site of the town’s historic Royal Opera House Theatre on St Thomas Street.

After an initial £7millon investment the stunning interior and exterior of the Opera House Casino was officially unveiled, opening its doors in October 2005.

Steve Mosley, managing director, said “The investment and activation of the new casino licence enables the team to take another step in the evolution of the famous venue in the town and will allow us to increase our gaming and entertainment choice for our customers.

“We will be supporting the new offer with an engagement campaign and new menu, as well as supporting the Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District.”