Castle expands with dedicated team in York

Scarborough-based recruitment business Castle Employment Group is opening a new office with a dedicated team in York as it continues its expansion across Yorkshire.

Turning over £6.5 million with over 40 staff, Castle Employment has tripled in turnover and people over the last four years.

Castle Employment Group provides temporary, permanent and contract staff for businesses across Yorkshire with specialist divisions in engineering and manufacturing, hr, business support, accountancy and finance, hospitality and cleaning, industrial, construction and agriculture, IT, Sales, procurement and education. It also offers an HR and Employment Law Consultancy service providing support at all stages of the recruitment and employment process.

Kerry Hope, managing director of Castle Employment Group said: “The strategic growth into York has been on our radar for the last 24 months. Often attracting the talent is the hardest part of any growth strategy and so having an office in York will help us to attract and support our candidates and grow our client base.

“When we had the opportunity to recruit an experienced talented recruitment leader to drive the business support team forward – the timing is perfect.”