Castle Howard’s chari-tree supporting wildlife trust

Castle Howard has launched its Christmas Tree Appeal with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust as this year’s chosen charity.

A long-standing tradition, the Charity Christmas Tree stands outside the magnificent 19th Century Chapel and greets visitors on their magical journey through the decked out halls and festive themed rooms of the House.

Nicholas Howard said: “Looking after our natural heritage is just as vital as preserving our magnificent buildings and monuments and, as stewards of the land, we believe it is important to protect and enhance our native wildlife.

“We are delighted to be supporting the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and its vital work with our Christmas Tree Appeal.”