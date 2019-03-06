Castle Howard set to host open air film screenings this summer

Cinema-lovers can enjoy open air screenings within the spectacular and historic setting of Castle Howard this summer.

The Luna Cinema returns with the UK’s largest ever season of cinema under the stars, packed with more screenings than ever before, from new award-winning blockbusters to cult classics.

Lady GaGa stars in A Star is Born.

Enjoy the iconic performance from Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born, and the multi-award winning Bohemian Rhapsody, featuring an Oscar-winning performance from Rami Malek.

Here are the Castle Howard open air film dates:

• Friday July 26 - The Greatest Showman, PG

• Saturday July 27 - Bohemiam Rhapsody, 12A

• Sunday July 28 - A Star is Born, 15

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “We are hugely excited to be announcing our 2019 season, our biggest year of open-air cinema yet.

“With the incredible number of great films released in the last 12 months, it’s shaping up to be a really special one.”

Click here to book tickets and for more information.