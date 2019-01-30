Catch up on 10 of the biggest stories in Scarborough in January 2019

It's been a busy start to the year, with worries about the waterpark, pubs closing their doors and a number of serious court cases from around the area.

Here's a look back at some of the most-read stories on The Scarborough News over the past month.

Click on the links to catch up with any of the articles you might have missed.

* There were fears about the future of Alpamare waterpark after a winding-up petition was issued. It later reached an agreement to pay its debts.

* Four men were jailed for a total of 37 years for a terrifying armed attack in Barrowcliff. Here are details of the court case.

* Scarborough bakery Cooplands was fined around £160,000 for health and safety breaches over 14 years. This is why.



* A woman was jailed for two years for conning her friends out of thousands of pounds. Read about her cruel hoax here.



* With it being 10 years since Woolworths closed, we looked at some of the other names who have left the high street since. Read it here.



* Dates for your diary in 2019 - here are details of some of the biggest events in Scarborough in the year ahead.



* After a number of Scarborough pubs closed, we took a look back at other popular watering holes from days gone by. See the photos here.



* Customers cowered in horror as a drinker throw pool balls around a bar. This is the court case which saw him jailed for eight months.

* KFC was closed for a fortnight because of a collapsed drain at the back of the building. It has reopened now.

* Residents living near the former Futurist site said cracks appeared outside their houses because of ongoing piling work. See the video here.