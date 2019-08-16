Cayton caravan site wants to create new facilities and have fewer pitches for 'a more pleasant stay for visitors'

A plan to bring one of the borough’s caravan parks into the 21st Century has been submitted to Scarborough Council.

The Caravan and Motorhome Club (CAMC) purchased the Cayton Village caravan site in Mill Lane last year and now wants to reduce the density of pitches as well as creating new facilities.

A plan submitted to the borough council states: “Prior to the club’s ownership the site operated with 319 touring and tent pitches.

“The proposed redevelopment will result in 207 caravan and motorhome pitches, 12 glamping pods and 12 tent pitches.

“This shows the proposals are significantly within the scale of the previous operation and represents a reduction in the intensification of site operation, leading to a more pleasant stay for visitors as they are naturally afforded more space from a lower density of development.

“This is all in keeping with the club’s ethos of providing the highest quality of touring caravan sites.”

The plans also include the closure of the four existing toilet blocks and the creation of two new ones, with better access for disabled people.

The planning report adds: “The existing toilet blocks are in poor condition and fall well below modern standards in terms of thermal insulation levels and accessibility.

“There are serious concerns over the control of legionella due to a lack of control on water temperatures and there have been incidents that have shown the electrical installations to be of increasing concern.

“The facilities’ numbers are no longer in line with expectations of club members and are a source of numerous complaints from visitors.”

A new play area for children will also be installed.

The plans are now out to consultation.