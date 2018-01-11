CCTV appeal after Boyes theft

A CCTV image has been released following a theft in Scarborough's Boyes Department Store.

At around 3.50pm, on Wednesday 29 November 2017, an unknown man went to the electrical department on the first floor and selected a THOR TV bracket.

A spokesperson for the force said: "It is believed he took it to the kitchen wares area where he unpacked the item.

"He then headed downstairs and made off through the rear exit of the store without paying for the item.

"The man is described as white, heavy build with short brown or dark hair. He was wearing a red coat with a dark Adidas top underneath, dark shorts and dark trainers."

Anyone who can assist with the investigation, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sylvia Matla. Or email Sylvia.Matla571@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12170214541 when providing details about this incident.