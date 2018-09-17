CCTV appeal after disturbance and criminal damage in Scarborough

Police have released CCTV in an attempt to trace a man who they believe may have vital information about a disturbance and criminal damage in Scarborough.

The man is one of a group of men, believed to be in their early 40s, who stayed at the Victoria Hotel on the weekend of Saturday, August 11.

It is believed the men are from the Barnsley area and may travel to Scarborough around the same time each year.

Also in the news: Fresh appeal over crash in York which saw teenage cyclist injured

Paedophile hunters criticised in court after setting up fake child's WhatsApp account

Freshers in Scarborough helping police tackle crime in pioneering volunteer scheme

Anyone who can identify the man in the image can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12180149516.

Information can also be given, in confidence, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.