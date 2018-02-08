CCTV appeal after thieves spend £600 on contactless transactions in Scarborough

A card stolen on New Year's Eve has been used in Scarborough shops carrying out contactless transactions totalling £600.

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV images of two people they want to speak to in connection with the theft of a bank card from a house in Scarborough.

The card was stolen on New Year’s Eve and was then used in a number of Scarborough shops to carry out contactless transactions totalling £600.

Police are appealing to anyone who can help identify the people in the images to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Scarborough Serious Crime Team.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Please quote reference 12180003294 when passing on information.