CCTV appeal following theft at The Star Inn, Whitby

Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of a watch at The Star Inn, Whitby.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image, as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Lucy Kyme or email lucy.kyme@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180241913 when passing on information.