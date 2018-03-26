CCTV appeal following theft of meat from Hunmanby shop

CCTV images have been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with a theft at a Hunmanby shop.

A man entered the Co-op store in Hunmanby on March 2 and left with some meat without making an attempt to pay for the items.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101, select option 2 and ask for Mark Walton or email Mark.Walton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180036558 in connection with this appeal.