CCTV appeal to identify man following stolen bank card fraud in Scarborough

Officers are appealing for help in identifying a man they would like to speak with after a suspected stolen bank card was used to purchase goods at a store in Scarborough.

The incident happened on Friday, 1 February.

Anyone who can identify the man in the image is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, selecting option 2 and asking for PC Paul Fricker. Alternatively you can email paul.fricker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you would like to provide information anonymously then the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

Please use the reference 12190018725 when providing information.