CCTV image released in connection with Scarborough theft investigation

Police have issued CCTV of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Scarborough.

A large amount of cash was stolen form an elderly woman’s purse in the toilets in Market Hall, St. Helen’s Square, between 3.22pm and 3.27pm on November 24 2018.

The victim, a woman in her late eighties, accidentally left her purse in the toilets and when it was later found, the cash from the purse had been stolen.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the women in the image as they believe she will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Paul O’Neill or email Paul.O’Neill@Northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180221199 when passing on information.