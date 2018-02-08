CCTV images released after Filey pub burglary

Police investigating a burglary at a Filey pub have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace.

Money was taken from the safe and entertainment machines at the Royal Oak pub in Hunmanby at around 2.10am on Monday, January 29.

Officers have appealed for information.

A laptop computer was also stolen, along with more than 15 bottles of spirits – mainly rum, gin and whiskey – 30 bottles of beer and alcopops and a large amount of crisps and chocolate bars.

Police believe that thieves used a crowbar to enter the building before forcing open a fruit machine and two toy-dispensing machines.

Investigating officers have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “These are good-quality images and we hope that someone will be able identify the men pictured.

This is the second man police want to find.

“We’d urge anyone who thinks they might know them, has been offered items for sale or has any other information about the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option two and ask for Thomas Eaglestone. People can also email PC Eaglestone on Thomas.Eaglestone@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote incident number 12180016325 when sharing information.

Do you know this man?