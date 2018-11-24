CD hitting right note to raise cash for Alzheimer’s

A new CD featuring the Scarborough Singing for the Brain Group is a soaring success as a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The fundraising project is the brainchild of Gail Hartley who runs the weekly singing group at South Cliff Methodist Church in the town.

The Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Club and their twinned club in Aalton-Wisch in the Netherlands sponsored the making of 400 CDs.

The group held a launch concert in September which was attended by more than 75 people and has sold more than 240 CDs so far.

Gail said: “Singing for the Brain in Scarborough started in 2012 with just 14 people attending.

“We have now between 50 and 60 regular singers.

“I have been volunteering since the beginning and now lead the singing with the help of five other volunteers.

“We sing a variety of songs, some with instruments, some with movement – but all with fun! The group has really progressed and listening to them one day I thought that more people should hear how good they sound.

“I had an idea to make a CD so friends and family could hear what they have achieved.

“I had no idea how to go about it, but contacted Paul Nash at Scarborough’s TEC who recorded us live.

“A friend then put me in touch with Bill Mustoe of NAP studios and he put the tracks together and created the artwork for the cover.”

The CDs are available for just £5, plus postage, from Alzheimer’s Society Scarborough office on 01723 500958 or from Gail on 01723 863434.