Cedarbarn up for national accolade

Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Cafe on Thornton Road, Pickering, has been nominated for a national award.

It has been shortlisted in the Best Farm shop category in the Farm Shop and Deli Awards.

Mandy Avison, who runs the farm shop with her husband Karl, said it was an honour to be shortlisted.

She said: “To see our shop and café ranked amongst the best in the county is incredibly rewarding.

“We’re very excited about our expansion and refurbishment this summer which will allow us to extend our menus and build on our farm shop offer.

“Demand for the cafe and our Great Taste Award winning meals have really flourished in recent years so a new kitchen will help us expand bespoke production.”