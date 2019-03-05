Celebrating women - events in Scarborough

Two very different events celebrating International Women’s Day will take place at Scarborough Art Gallery and its neighbour Woodend, both hosted by Scarborough Museums Trust.

A worldwide day of events, International Women's Day this year has as its campaign theme #BalanceforBetter – building a gender-balanced world – and takes place on Friday March 8.

The events are:

From 9.30am to 4pm: A relaxed and fun conference-style event for local businesswomen led by a new local organisation, Inspiring Women on the Yorkshire Coast. Admission is free.

Taking place across Woodend and Scarborough Art Gallery, the event will include business stands, workshops (ranging from body confidence, art and tai chi to careers advice), speakers and networking. It will also feature an activity space for children (who must be supervised by accompanying adults at all times).

There is a diverse programme of speakers, including Kerry Hope from Castle Employment Group, Caroline Turner from Creased Puddle, which specialises in supporting businesses to become more autism-inclusive, and BStreamlined’s Laura Cotter, an expert on manufacturing engineering, lean manufacturing, cost saving, waste identification, and change and project management.

The speakers’ programme will be completed by a ‘young entrepreneurs’ Question Time panel, with panel members including Aimee Evans (The Brow Project), Chloe and Abigail Baldwin (Buttercrumble), James Young and Matty Cornhill (Active Reward) and Lottie Holmes (Lottie’s Vegan Cakes).

Booking for the various events across the day is not essential, but is recommended: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/balanceforbetter-inspiring-women-on-international-womens-day-tickets-54922733374

From 7.30pm, Cocktails and Conversation, a special spoken word event presented by the Museums Trust, with cocktails and canapés, in the Gallery and Sitwell Library at Woodend.

Speakers Karen Stowe and Emma Sutcliffe are both authors, mums and business women with very difficult pasts who will share stories ranging from the hard-hitting to the comedic celebrating the power of female solidarity when life deals its harshest blows.

As well as being a caregiver, Karen Stowe is probably best known for her association with ‘Bionic Woman’ Lindsay Wagner, for whom she is event co-ordinator, arranging workshops, seminars and retreats around the world and producing and hosting her theatre show An Evening with Lindsay Wagner across the United States.

Trained as a medical biochemist, Emma Sutcliffe has spent 20 years writing about drugs for the body – but her secret is that she prefers writing about the potent, addictive and sometimes toxic drug that is love.

They will be joined by Scarborough singer/songwriter Lottie Holmes.

Tickets for the evening are £15, to include a cocktail and canapés from Yay Coffee! (wine and soft drinks will also be available), and can be booked via Woodend reception on (01723) 384500.

Scarborough Museums Trust learning manager Ruth Yoxon says: “We’re very excited to be hosting these two events marking such an important day in the global calendar, celebrating women's achievements, while calling for a more gender-balanced world.

“And of course – it is all about gender balance, after all – men are very welcome to come along to.!”