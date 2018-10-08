Celtic test for Scarborough Athletic

Steve Kittrick is looking for more of the same when his table-topping Scarborough Athletic side visit Stalybridge Celtic on Tuesday night.

It isn't an easy examination for Boro, as Stalybridge are unbeaten in their last four outings, a run, which includes three wins, that has pushed them into the top few of the Evo-Stik Premier.

Kittrick said: "Stalybridge will be a good, strong side, which is the norm in this division.

"They are a club with a Conference set-up and a Conference background, they are boosted going into it by the fact that they are in a good run of form.

"It will be a challenge for us, but we just need to produce more of the same and keep going the way we are."

Boro are likely to welcome midfielder Leon Scott back into the squad, though there is still a question mark over Matty Dixon, who is still struggling with an ankle issue.

"As I've said before, Tuesday night games are difficult because you don't know what you will get from players. That is apart from James Cadman, who says he's at his best on a Tuesday," joked Kittrick.

"We have a few bumps and bruises, but Leon is back in the squad, which will give us a boost."