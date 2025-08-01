​Central defender Kasper Williams signs for Bridlington Town on loan from Doncaster Rovers

​Bridlington Town have announced the loan signing of Kasper Williams, pictured in action on loan for Whitby last season, from Doncaster Rovers. Photo by Brian Murfield

​​Bridlington Town have announced the loan signing of Kasper Williams from Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re absolutely delighted to bring Kasper Williams to Bridlington Town on loan,” said Bridlington Town manager Mike Thompson.

“He’s a 6ft 3” centre-back with excellent passing ability, and it’s clear Doncaster hold him in very high regard. He’s a real prospect, and we’re excited to play a part in his development.

"I’m confident he’ll be a fantastic addition to the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d also like to say a big thank you to Stu Swift - his strong relationship with myself and the club has been instrumental in making this move happen.”

Doncaster Rovers Academy Manager Swift said: “Kasper signed a two-year deal in 2025-26 with the option for an additional 12 months.

"The centre-back, from Goole, joined Rovers at 15 and made a major impression on the senior coaching staff last summer when training with the first team, leading to the offer of a first pro contract early in the season.

"We wish Kasper all the very best for his time with the Seasiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his senior debut in the Vertu Trophy against Huddersfield before being handed his first start against Manchester United U21 later in the competition, and the defender spent much of the second half of the season on loan at NPL Premier side Whitby Town.

Kasper is available for sponsorship starting at £50 home, £50 away or you can do both for £90