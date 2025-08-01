Central defender Kasper Williams signs for Bridlington Town on loan from Doncaster Rovers
“We’re absolutely delighted to bring Kasper Williams to Bridlington Town on loan,” said Bridlington Town manager Mike Thompson.
“He’s a 6ft 3” centre-back with excellent passing ability, and it’s clear Doncaster hold him in very high regard. He’s a real prospect, and we’re excited to play a part in his development.
"I’m confident he’ll be a fantastic addition to the squad.
“I’d also like to say a big thank you to Stu Swift - his strong relationship with myself and the club has been instrumental in making this move happen.”
Doncaster Rovers Academy Manager Swift said: “Kasper signed a two-year deal in 2025-26 with the option for an additional 12 months.
"The centre-back, from Goole, joined Rovers at 15 and made a major impression on the senior coaching staff last summer when training with the first team, leading to the offer of a first pro contract early in the season.
"We wish Kasper all the very best for his time with the Seasiders.
He made his senior debut in the Vertu Trophy against Huddersfield before being handed his first start against Manchester United U21 later in the competition, and the defender spent much of the second half of the season on loan at NPL Premier side Whitby Town.
