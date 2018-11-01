Chairman Bull's delight at super start

Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull admits the club are in dreamland after their superb start in life in the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

Boro currently sit five points clear at the top of the table after 17 games and they were boosted further on Tuesday night by a derby win against east coast rivals Whitby Town in the Integro Cup.

And heading into Saturday’s tough trip to Farsley, chairman Bull doesn’t see why this run can’t continue.

“This is what we hoped for, but to be experiencing it is like being in dreamland,” he said.

“Steve (Kittrick) has strengthened the squad, but we have only just moved up a division, so to be top of the table is brilliant.

“I don’t think there are any teams in the league that we have to fear, we are in a really good position to push on and give it a go.”

Boro boosted their push for glory at this stage of last season by adding striker James Walshaw to their attacking arsenal.

Bull isn’t ruling out making further funds available this time, but he has underlined that the club’s board will have to be prudent.

He added: “It is a fine balance because at the moment we are pushing forward with plans for the new stand.

“The idea of launching the crowd funding was to ensure that it doesn’t affect what we are doing on the pitch, but we still have to be prudent.

“We can only spend what we have available.

“It is disappointing to be out of the FA Cup and the FA Trophy because that is the money that we chose to invest in players last season.

“It was important that we did that at the time though because that was our best opportunity to get out of that division before things were all restructured.

“We will have to have a sit down and look through everything before we make any decisions.”