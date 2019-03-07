Chairman Trevor Bull: Cup win with breathe new life into Scarborough Athletic's season

Chairman Trevor Bull is hoping that Scarborough Athletic can keep their record-breaking support for the end-of-season run-in.

A total of 1,608 supporters jammed into the Flamingo Land Stadium on Tuesday night to watch Boro beat derby rivals York City on penalties to book a place in the final of the North Riding FA Senior Cup.

Not only was that attendance the biggest non-final gate in the history of the competition, but it is was also the biggest Athletic have ever had for an evening fixture.

A delighted Bull said: “It just shows, if you put on a quality game of football then people will come and watch it.

“The support we had was great and the amount of fans that came from York really made the atmosphere electric.

“It felt like a big cup tie and it really showed what the North Riding FA Senior Cup meant to both clubs.

“I just hope that we can keep the fans that came down for the game because they can play a huge part in the nine matches that we have left this season.”

Boro may have lost out in last season’s North Riding FA Senior Cup final to Middlesbrough Under-23s at the Riverside Stadium, but Bull believes that the memory of that night will provide the players with a boost in each of their remaining Evo-Stik Premier fixtures.

“We have a large squad and each one of them will be working hard to play in that final,” he added.

“It was a great occasion. Some of the lads played there last season and they will be speaking to the other players about what an experience it was.

“We have had a poor run of form recently, but I imagine that this result and the prospect of playing at the Riverside will provide a lot of the lads with a boost.

“If we hadn’t had such a great start to the season then I don’t think we’d be anywhere near the play-offs, but what matters is what happens over the full season.

“We are still on track for the play-offs and that, mixed with a cup final, sets things up for a very exciting finish to the season.”